Lansing mom rings in 2022 with New Year’s surprise

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—As the clock struck midnight millions of people across the country rang in the new year. For Shamaria Roby from Lansing, she barely noticed and she had a good reason.

“I was at home and I just started feeling pressure so I was like I’m going to the doctor,” said Roby.

Ten minutes after she arrived at Sparrow hospital her water broke.

“She was like I’m coming today.”

A few hours later she welcomed this little girl weighing six pounds and six ounces into the world.

It was the first baby born at Sparrow hospital in 2022, and an early surprise for mom to start off the new year.

“I wasn’t expecting it at first at all, holding her, carrying her, or anything but now it’s like you know you get more emotional as today goes on like I can’t believe I just had a new years baby,” said Roby.

Mom says she’s still deciding on a name. It’s between Gianni or Piper, but one thing she does know is that she will be loved and encouraged.

“Just be great. No matter what be great. It’s not even just for my child you know just for her, all my children just be great like you can’t give them anything else but those encouraging words.”

Sparrow hospital says they had a busy night with several babies coming just before midnight. For Roby, she’s enjoying every minute of this new year with her new daughter in her arms.

“I can’t put her down at all.”

As part of being Sparrow’s New Years’ baby Roby will leave the hospital with a car seat, gift bag, and a teddy bear, but no gift greater than this little girl.