Lansing mother of 8 moving into new Habitat for Humanity home

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Lonetta Carter is a Lansing native and is getting ready to move into her new home thanks to Habitat for Humanity Capitol Region.

Lonetta has eight children, but only one is her biological son. She has guardianship of her grandson, three adopted children and just in the past year and a half, has taken in three foster children. When she was asked if she could take in children, she said she could because of her faith, enough space in her car and an extra bedroom.

“I’m truly blessed, my children will have a forever home,” said Lonetta.

Lonetta and some of her children at the home dedication on Saturday, May 15th.

On Saturday, six months and more than 500 hours of hard work paid off as Habitat Capitol Region held a home dedication ceremony for Lonetta and her family.

The home on E. North Street in Lansing was donated to Habitat after the previous home owner had to tear their home down because of black mold and had previously had their home destroyed from a fire.

“I’m forever grateful, I have am forever grateful, plan on paying it forward, like helping people with their houses because so many people helped me with mine and it’s amazing and I’m thankful,” said Lonetta.

Habitat for Humanity Capitol Region workers tell 6 News that Lonetta’s previous living situations were unsafe for her and her children.

6 News first told you about this build back in November, when the women of 6 News came to help turn this house into a home for Lonetta and her family.