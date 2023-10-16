LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Five-year-old Camden Johnson walked away from his Lansing home overnight. Early Monday morning, Lansing police officers found him safe at another nearby home.

Police have made an arrest in connection to the boy’s disappearance, but all that aside–this mother is feeling more than thankful.

What could have been a mother’s worst nightmare had a happy ending. Dianna Monroe said she’s relieved that this story ended in her favor especially after last week, when a 2-year-old boy from Wacousta, who was also autistic, went missing from his home, and was found dead in a nearby river after a massive search.

“You scared Mommy. Your mommy, your daddy, you had us all scared to death,” Monroe said to her son Monday afternoon.

“I don’t know what I’d do if I didn’t see this child again,” Monroe said. Thank you guys so much.”

When Monroe went to check on Camden, who she said might be autistic, he was gone. “I didn’t know what to think. My front door was open, and I searched the complex. But he wasn’t anywhere to be found,” she said.

It turns out that Camden had walked out of his home at Hildebrandt Park Apartments. “I just broke, like I was in tears. I couldn’t breathe,” Monroe said. “My neighbors just held me…I’m just…I’m so grateful my baby is home.”

Police found Camden at a nearby home several hours later. Monroe said she feels deep sympathy for the family of 2-year-old Jermain Jones, who were not so lucky after he walked away from home last week and was found dead in the Looking Glass River.

“My heart, and my thoughts and prayers and everything go out to you guys. I never, ever in my life would want to experience that type of pain or that type of hurt,” says Monroe.

So far, 6 News has learned that Lansing police have arrested someone in connection to Camden’s disappearance. “I don’t know who, I don’t know what for or what involvement they had in the situation,” Monroe said.

But for right now, Monroe is holding Camden a lot tighter, and taking precautions to keep him safe. “I’m putting alarms on my house and on my doors so that this never happens to him, ever again,” she said.

When it comes to the arrest, police have not confirmed the person’s name yet, or how they were connected to the case. 6 News will provide any further updates as they become available.