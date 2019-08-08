Lansing mourns gun violence victims

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– People gathered at the Capitol tonight to remember not only victims from the El Paso and Dayton shootings, but all gun violence victims.

“We deserve to walk around safely, our malls, our schools, our neighbors, we deserve that,” said Executive Director for the Michigan Coalition to Prevent Gun Violence, Linda Brundage.

Others at the rally say they don’t want to completely see guns disappear, but are calling for stricter laws.

“I think, I just like everybody else, is just frustrated, the fact that we have seen over and over again these shootings across our country, and really no action has been taken, ” said East Lansing Democrat State Senator Curtis Hertel Jr.

Hertel Jr. says something needs to change.

“What their frustrated about is being here again on the steps of the capitol after two more shootings here in the United States and nothing happening,” said Hertel Jr. ” lots of blame, lots of fingers being pointed but nothing happening in Washington.”