Lansing NAACP celebrates 100 years

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – One hundred years: that’s how long Lansing’s NAACP branch has served our local community through diversity and inclusion.

It’s group working to make sure everyone has an equal voice.

“We’ve been in Lansing now over 100 years back in April,” said Lansing branch president Dale Copedge.

“It’s had it’s up and downs, you know, it started with a great momentum of course back in Martin Luther King day, Ralph Abernathy,” said Lansing branch secretary Sharon Civils.

The Lansing NAACP branch held its 54th Annual Freedom Fund dinner tonight at Crowne Plaza Hotel, honoring those who promote diversity in the mid-Michigan area.

Copedge says spearheading the social justice movement is important to him.

“You need to have somebody that champions social justice issues, if you have no one, there then there’s no inclusion, no diversity and what not in an organization or any type of entities,” said Copedge.

“You need a place to come, someone that you can count on when there’s something that’s going wrong in your neighborhood in your area, with your children, with your family, on your job,” said Civils.

The two hope by fighting for what they believe in, the organization will continue to celebrate more and more throughout the next 100 years.

“Dealing with civil rights issues and also looking at inclusion, not only African Americans but all communities, that’s what the NAACP is about,” said Copedge.

“That’s what we are, freedom fighters, we fight for freedom,” said Civils.