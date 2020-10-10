Lansing NAACP works to increase voter turnout through registration drives

LANSING, Mich.– The Lansing NAACP will host four voter registration drives during the upcoming weeks in an effort to increase voter turnout for the General Election in November.

The first event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10 at Grace International Outreach Church located at 1901 Massachusetts Avenue. Church members will pass out masks and groceries also.

“It is imperative that we galvanize the community and register people to vote so they can use their voices in a most powerful way,” said Dale Copedge, President of Lansing Branch NAACP. “This upcoming election is extremely critical and we have to vote like our lives depend on it.”



The other voter registration drives will be held at the following locations:

• Friendship Baptist Church at 2912 Pleasant Grove Rd, Lansing, MI on Saturday Oct. 17 from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

• Lansing City Clerk’s Election Unit at 2500 South Washington, Lansing, MI on Saturday Oct. 31 from Noon – 5 p.m.

• Lansing City Clerk’s Election Unit at 2500 South Washington, Lansing, MI on Sunday Nov. 1 from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

As the nation commemorates the 55th anniversary of the Voting Rights Act, the Lansing Branch NAACP members will work actively to help improve voter turnout in the black community.

According to a Washington Post analysis, voting rates among African Americans in Michigan dropped nearly 12 percent between 2012 and 2016. According to the Pew Research Center, Black voter turnout declined 7 percent nationally in 2016.

“We have to do everything we can to help educate the public on where to vote and how to vote,” said Carlton Evans, Political Action Committee Chair for Lansing Branch NAACP.

Founded in 1909, the NAACP is the largest and most pre-eminent civil rights organization in the nation.