LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Some people in Lansing today couldn’t believe what they woke up to.

“I woke up and the wind started going crazy, then I hear a big really big loud crash, and then the power went out,” said Tara Leach.

It wasn’t until this morning that Leach saw what had caused that big crash.

A full tree had come down, bringing a power line with it–and grazing her roof as well.

“I had no idea I would have a live power line on my front porch and all that damage…it was worse than I expected,” said Leach.

Leach soon discovered she wasn’t alone–it was a similar story for her neighbors.

“I came to the back yard and I couldn’t see anything but leaves, which was odd. So I noticed that my tree went down and that’s a bummer. Our bed is right where that tree would’ve been, so if it was any taller, it would’ve gone right through the roof on us,” said Amy Carter.

Even after all the mess, there was a sense of positivity among the neighbors.

“We’re all coming together and kind of getting to know each other and where everyone lives. Weirdly enough, it’s bringing people together, too,” said Carter.

Everyone we spoke with said they feel lucky.

“It could have been a lot worse. If the wind would’ve blown it in a different way, it could’ve smashed my whole house, or me sleeping. So who knows, but I do feel blessed, but definitely stressed,” said Leach.