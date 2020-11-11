Update: Lansing officers under investigation for Baker street arrest identified

UPDATE: 2:26 p.m. Nov. 18, 2020 (WLNS)– The three officers involved in the baker street arrest that is currently under investigation by Michigan State Police, have been identified.

According to to a press release from the city police department the officers are:

Alex Rojas, 2 year officer

Morgan Schafer, 2 year officer

Alec Slobin, 4 year officer

UPDATE: 2:14 p.m. Nov. 12, 2020 (WLNS) — Lansing Mayor Andy Schor Thursday afternoon responded to the arrest on Baker St stating he supports the Police Chief’s decision to send the investigation to Michigan State Police for review.

“I have viewed the video circulating on social media of the arrest involving multiple Lansing Police Department Officers on Tuesday, November 10. I support Police Chief Green’s decision to send all the information related to this incident to the Michigan State Police for an independent external review of the incident and then to the Ingham County Prosecutor for review of any criminality. This external review will provide impartiality and prevent any internal conflict of interest. Once that is done, internal reviews will evaluate any internal policy violations and appropriate discipline. I also agree with the training and re-training of these officers on arrest procedures, de-escalation and any other identified areas.”

UPDATE 1:52 p.m. Nov. 12, 2020 (WLNS) — Two additional Lansing Police Officers have been put on paid administrative leave for their role in the arrest that took place on Baker Street, Lansing Police Chief Daryl Green said today.

Chief Green briefed the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office and requested the Michigan State Police to help in the investigation of the incident, more specific to the actions of the officers and the response to the resistance during the arrest.

The request for an independent investigation from an outside law enforcement agency is consistent with the Lansing Police Department’s standard protocol and policy.

The MSP will conduct a comprehensive investigation of the incident and present its factual findings to the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office for further review.

After MSP and Ingham County Prosecutor review the case, Lansing Police Department will conduct an internal investigation, led by the Internal Affairs Unit.

<<<This video is unedited

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department is releasing information about an aggressive arrest made on Tuesday night.

6 News received a video from a viewer and in this video, you can see a person being detained on the ground by several Lansing police officers. Brandon Hayduk was recording the video and said this happened at the corner of Lyons Ave. and Baker St. on Tuesday around 11:30 p.m.

“I really feared the worst. I thought I was going to see someone, someone’s life taken in front of me. I was really afraid,” said Hayduk.

At the start of this video, you can see several police officers wrestle a man to the ground, and then you can hear an officer yelling at the man to get on his back several times. Several punches are thrown by at least one officer, striking the man on the ground.

At this time, you hear Hayduk tell the officers, “Please don’t kill him.” Then you hear the officers tell the man to get on his stomach and the man asks, “Why are you hitting me?”

“Even in simple combat sports you’re never allowed to strike someone in the back of the head and I watched a man held down and struck in the back of his head multiple times, by multiple people,” Hayduk said. “That could kill someone alone.”

We reached out to the Lansing Police Department’s Public Information Director Robert Merritt about the four minute video.

Merritt sent us a statement that said:

“Lansing Police were dispatched to the 800 block of Baker St. after report of a fight involving 5-6 people. Upon arrival officers made contact with 3 individuals standing in the roadway. Officers determined one of the individuals a 25 year old male, was the primary suspect in the assault incident. Officers made further contact with this suspect and ultimately attempt to arrest him for assault. The suspect resisted officers’ efforts to place him under arrest. Additional Officers responded to assist the arresting officers as the suspect continued to be combative.

During the lengthy struggle to secure the suspect, Officers deployed a Taser and delivered strikes. The suspect was arrested and transported to a local hospital to be evaluated, which is standard protocol after a Taser deployment. The suspect was cleared from the hospital and transported to the Lansing Police Detention facility. Formal charges will be sought with the Ingham County Prosecutor.

Two Officers sustained minor injuries during their efforts to arrest the resistive and combative suspect. Chief Daryl Green has completed a preliminary inquiry with regard to this incident and has placed one Officer on administrative leave with pay, pending a formal internal affairs investigation that encompasses review of the actions of all involved Officers.”

“They didn’t need to arrest him that way, they didn’t,” Hayduk said. “It doesn’t take that many people to subdue someone.”