LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing city officials said Friday that months of changes at code enforcement is creating progress within the office and with the city’s red tag problem. But there’s plenty of work left.

“Red tags are going down, pink tags are going down and what I learned pretty quickly with my director is that it’s not so much the number of red tags, it’s the duration of them staying on that list,” said Nicholas Montry, the deputy director of Economic Development and Planning for the city of Lansing.

This spring, city council members pressed employees about hundreds of red tags that were left uncheck for years.

Read More: Lansing City Council presses officials on red-tagged homes

During that same meeting, the then interim director of the department, Barb Kimmel, shared that people were not properly trained on the software used to track code violations. At times, there were issues creating detailed reports on the violations.

Now, under new leadership, Montry said employees are trained up and set to tackle the red tag crisis. Right now, there are 618 red tags and 289 pink tags across the city.

Both numbers have gone down in the past 3 months.

Montry said the department now posts monthly updates on its website.

Another positive; a new system gives police officers the latest list of red tag properties to help with safety and make sure code orders are followed.

“So that gives an officer some clarity on the situation if it is a red tagged home and how long it’s been tagged,” said Montry.

Lansing city council member Ryan Kost is on the committee tasked with following improvements at code enforcement. He said the work is getting places like one home off of North Turner in Lansing’s northside. It has been on the red tag list for nearly 7 years and could soon be front of a demolition board, one of the last options for code violating properties.

“We’re starting to close the gap from the time from red tag to fixed,” said Kost.

He’s glad there’s been collaboration between city leaders and department heads but there’s still some work left.

Montry said they could find a new office manager for the code enforcement division by the end of this year. They’re also looking at possibly increasing the fees attached to code violations.