LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A husband and wife podcasting team has been ordered by Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope to stop using the city’s logo – or face legal action.

The logo is nebulous – it’s on City Hall, sewer lids and more. Sporting the capitol dome and a sunbeam, its bright cheerful image adopted by resolution of City Council Oc. 17, 1994.

Michael and Erica Lynn are podcasters for the ‘Merica 20 to Life podcast. They think residents should adopt a ballot initiative to create a Charter Commission to rewrite and rework the city’s foundational document. Their advocacy included the use of the city’s logo in a meme encouraging a ‘yes’ vote – and it landed them in hot water.

“This feels harassing to us,” Michael Lynn tells 6 News, “and this is obviously something that we do, is speak on governmental issues. We brought a lot of things to light. We’ve opened a lot of doors that they probably didn’t want open.”

In addition to challenging the city with the podcast, Michael sued the city of Lansing for racial discrimination in federal court.

Just over a year ago, he prevailed against the city with the federal jury awarding him $1 million. His advocacy against racial discrimination and the city has been a constant since 2020.

But it wasn’t until earlier this month the city took action with a “cease and desist” letter.

Lynn declined to make the post in question available to 6 News, expressing concern he could face more legal stress from the city. But the graphic he made sported the official city of Lansing logo, with the phrase: “Nov. 7th, Vote yes on the Charter General Revision, Our Time Is Now.” And the graphic included the ‘Merica 20 to Life logo as well.

He argues his use is protected by the First Amendment.

“It wasn’t surprising because the city is always like sticking their foot in stuff like this,” he says. “They don’t understand the Constitution, that’s obvious.”

The letter was signed by Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope. It says the clerk is responsible for how the seal is used and cracking down on any non-approved use related to elections. Such uses are “inappropriate and risks confusing the residents of the city of Lansing,” he wrote in his letter.

“Someone could see that symbol and think the city is advocating for one vote, yes, no or for a candidate,” Swope says. “You know, we have had issues with candidates, so we try to maintain control of that.”

Lynn vehemently disagrees with Swope’s perception.

Nancy Costello runs the Michigan State University First Amendment Law Clinic. She reviewed the documents related to the letter and the controversy and says the use of the logo in an election context could create a legal battle.

“Taking the city seal suggests the city endorses what they are putting forth and advocating for,” Costello tells 6 News, “and number 1, the city doesn’t necessarily endorse it nor should the city be endorsing something like that.”

The Lynn’s had their attorney respond to the city’s cease and desist order.