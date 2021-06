LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Mayor Andy Schor will host a send-off service for Police Chief Daryl Green on Thursday, who announced his retirement earlier this month.

Organizers say, the event will serve as a reflection for Chief Green and his 25-year career with the Lansing Police Department.

In addition, Mayor Schor will announce his appointment of Captain Ellery Sosebee as the interim chief of police.

The event is scheduled to begin at 11:30 A.M. in the lobby of City Hall.