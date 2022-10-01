LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Lansing-based organization is helping combat childhood poverty by providing children in need with beds.



One in five children live below the poverty line in the United States, and one major problem affecting children is not getting proper sleep due to not having a bed.



Volunteers with the organization Sleep in Heavenly Peace say that nearly 6,000 children in Lansing do not have a bed to sleep on in the Greater Lansing area.

Not getting proper sleep affects a child’s mood adversely and has a negative impact on their performance in school.

“We have found out through our research that two to three percent of children in any town, two to three percent of that population, don’t have a bed,” said Jarrod Olsen, president of Lansing’s Sleep in Heavenly Peace chapter.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace brought community members together at the Immanuel Lutheran Church Saturday to construct beds. After a hard day of work, volunteers were able to put together 43 beds that were ready to be donated.

“It’s easy. You don’t need to know how to do anything. Everything is set up, so that even novices can do something to help,” said volunteer Jon Craig.

To learn more about Sleep in Heavenly Peace, visit shpbeds.org/chapter/mi-lansing.