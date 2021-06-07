Lansing paper, packaging company WestRock to hold drive-thru job fair

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Paper and packaging company WestRock is set to hold a drive thru job fair on Wednesday, June 16 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

WestRock is planning on hiring around 50 new employees. The company is hiring for production, material handling, hi-lo, maintenance technicians, press specialists and utility positions.

Second and third shifts are available with overtime, including Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance and 401k options.

The fair will be held at 5800 West Grand River in Lansing.

WestRock has over 300 manufacturing sites and 50,000 employees