LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – On Wednesday, the community got its first chance to give feedback about the Lansing School District. It is feedback that will help create the district’s strategic plan for the next three to five years.

The plan acts as a roadmap for the district and focuses on specific areas to work on. Community input will help determine those areas.

Three parents voiced their opinions tonight. One of them is the principal of Gier Park Elementary School, Chris Cadogan.

“Schools are here for the community. Schools are an extension of the community. So it only makes sense that when we set a vision for what we are to do, that we get that voice and we get those opinions,” Cadogan said.

Suggestions ranged from incorporating more creative outlets to addressing equity within the school district.

“We actually have to look inward and compare ourselves to the schools and equity even between schools within districts,” said LSD parent, Marty Jordan.

The note-taker for the night? Lansing School District Superintendent Ben Shuldiner.

“I’ll take notes. I’ll listen. I want to hear and I hope that these next two ones are even more attended and that people feel comfortable coming in and voicing their opinions,” Shuldiner said.

Parents said they’re leaving hopeful after tonight’s discussion.

“I think it’s really critical that we actually start to have these conversations now and try to get this information and feedback as we sort of plan for the future,” Jordan said.