Looking for somewhere fun to take the family on a Friday night?

Lansing Parks and Recreation is hosting a movie night Friday September 25 for the featured film, Toy Story 4.

The event will be held at the Gier Community Center located at 2400 Hall St. in Lansing.

You can register online at ParksOnline.LansingMI.Gov or e-mailing ParksOnline@LansingMI.gov and hurry — tickets are going fast. The cost per vehicle is $10 and four people are the maximum amount allowed in one vehicle.