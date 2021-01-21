Lansing participates in election audit

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)- Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope is joining clerks across Michigan in conducting a risk limiting audit of the 20-20 presidential election. This is in partnership with the Michigan Secretary of State`s bureau of elections and national election security experts.

A risk limiting audit is a comprehensive post-election audit, which uses statistical methods to confirm whether reported election results are correct, and find possible anomalies in areas that may need further inspection.

Swope says he looks forward to auditing a random selection of the paper ballots across the city, to confirm the accuracy of the election results.