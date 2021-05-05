Lansing partnership identified as top 20 economic development organization in US

A few demonstrators can be seen in front of the Michigan Capitol Building in Lansing as the Electoral College meets to cast votes for President-elect Joe Biden. (Dec. 14, 2020)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Economic Area Partnership (LEAP) has been recognized as one of the top 20 economic development organizations (EDO) in America by 2021 Site Selection Magazine.

This award puts Lansing alongside large communities such as Austin Texas, Charlotte South Carolina, Chicago Illinois and Detroit.

In 2020, LEAP helped generate $37.4 million in private investments and created 353 jobs.

Since 2021, the Partnership helped generate $3.1 billion in investment and over 6,400 jobs.

Over the last year, LEAP transformed into a small-business relief agency while also continuing

with our traditional economic development work,” said Bob Trezise, president and CEO of LEAP in a press release.



“Yet, even amid a global pandemic, LEAP successfully competed to draw new investment and

new jobs to the region. We are honored to be recognized by Site Selection Magazine as a national

economic development leader. Economic development is a team sport, so this recognition is a great

chance for LEAP to once again share all of the credit with our LEAP members and say thank you

to our critical state and local partners.”