Lansing piercing shop to offer chip implants

Staff at Flesh body piercing in Lansing are living in the future after getting a chip implant that can connect to smart devices.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Have you ever thought about being able to unlock your car or pay at the store just by waving your hand? A body piercing expert is bringing the future to Lansing with a new product.

“I went to my, I guess you could say, my final piercing apprenticeship at a shop and things, things were not progressing where I wanted my career to go,” said body piercing expert, Teferra Lanier.

Lanier goes by “Hades” in the artist community and in February 2021, after selling nearly everything he had, he opened his shop, Flesh, in Lansing’s Old Town district.

“With this shop comes a lot of innovation. So I’m trying to innovate the entire body art industry when it comes down to body piercing and bring it over to enhancements,” he said.

Lanier was interested in technology, so he combined it with his love of body modification to come up with the idea to offer a modification straight from science fiction.

Implants with RFID and NFC technology can connect to smart devices and act as a virtual wallet.

The implants are not completely new. Employees at a company in Wisconsin were voluntarily chipped in 2019.

“I felt that it belonged in the body enhancement industry, it is an enhancement,” he said. “The future will be based on it so why not get ahead of that now.”

Lanier said it’s as safe as getting an earring.

“Infection rate is minimum depending on who you are and if you take care of it, and that’s with any piercing or any enhancement done to your body,” he said.

The implants will run around $200 dollars and Lanier said he’s excited to be the first to offer them in Lansing.

“I’m here in a time in life when this was unheard of and it was just in movies as a child, you know? So, now to see this is actually a thing that is happening and I’m a part of it, it’s historical.”