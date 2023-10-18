LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — You might be the difference that helps the Lansing Police Department solve a retail fraud case and locate several people with felony warrants.

The Lansing Police Department is asking for any info that will help identify a person who allegedly committed retail fraud on the 700 block of West Jolly Road. The incident happened on Sept. 20 at around 10:30 a.m.

If you have information regarding this case, call Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at 517-483-STOP.

Adam Lee Horner

Male, 35, 5-foot-11, 300 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes. Horner has a warrant for a probation violation out of Ingham County

Jeffrey Germol Evans

Male, 61, 5-foot-9, 190 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Evans has a warrant for a probation violation from the Michigan Department of Corrections.

Genante Lee Prince

Male, 32, 5-foot-7, 225 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Prince has a warrant for a weapons offense out of Jackson.

Antonio Desean Jones

Male, 31, 5-foot-6, 180 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Jones has a warrant related to third-degree offense criminal sexual conduct out of Lansing.