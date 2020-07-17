Lansing Police arrest man after shooting in Eaton County

Eaton County, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police officers arrested a suspect who pulled a handgun and fired at another man Thursday in the area of Elmwood Rd and Saginaw Highway.

Eaton County Sheriffs Deputies were dispatched yesterday to the scene at 7:19 p.m.

They reported two men who knew each other got involved in a verbal argument and physical altercation, which led one man to shoot the other.

Deputies report neither man was injured and the suspect fled the scene in a Silver Mercedes.

Lansing Police Department arrested the suspect, who is being held on an outstanding warrant.

The incident is still under investigation by the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office. If anyone has any further information, please contact Dep. Campbell or Dep. Studley at 517-323-8480.