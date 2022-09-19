LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – One man is in custody and two guns have been seized after an alleged “chop shop” bust in Lansing.

A chop shop is a place where stolen vehicles are stripped for parts and used to illegally repair other vehicles.

Stolen property was also seized alongside the firearms, LPD confirmed.

In total, two guns, seven stolen cars, two stolen trailers and dozens of stolen tools were seized from a home on the 300 block of S. Pennsylvania Ave on Monday.

The alleged chop shop operation is currently under investigation.