Photos are courtesy of the Lansing Police Department

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — What started as a 911 call from a Lansing man turned into an alleged thief’s arrest.

The man’s call was regarding the sound of an electric buzzsaw coming from the the parking lot of a business on S. Cedar St.

He was also able to give the Lansing Police Department the description of the car that he saw leaving the lot.

According to Lansing police, nearby officers located the car and pulled the driver over for a traffic stop.

In the car, police found multiple catalytic converters, burglary tools and a cell phone using a police scanner app– but that’s not all.

The car that the suspect was driving was also stolen.

Police arrested the driver on multiple felonies including using a police scanner in the commission of a crime.

“Another great example of #Lansing residents working with the police to make our city a better place to live, work, and visit,” Lansing Police concluded in a tweet.