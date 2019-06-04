Lansing police chief named a finalist for Grand Rapids job

Lansing Police Chief Mike Yankowski is a finalist for the police chief job in Grand Rapids.

Yankowski is one of three people in the running to lead the department at one of Michigan’s biggest cities.

He joined the Lansing Police Department back in 1994 and as served as chief since 2013. He was originally appointed chief by then-mayor Virg Bernero.

He has also worked as a canine handler, field training officer, and managed the Internal Affairs unit.

He’s also on the board of many local organizations.

Yankowski will meet with the public in Grand Rapids a week from Thursday to answer questions.

The next chief will replace David Rahinsky, who retired.