Lansing police chief named a finalist for Grand Rapids job

GRAND RAPIDS - Lansing Police Chief Mike Yankowski is a finalist for the police chief job in Grand Rapids.

Yankowski is one of three people in the running to lead the department at one of Michigan's biggest cities.

He joined the Lansing Police Department back in 1994 and as served as chief since 2013. He was originally appointed chief by then-mayor Virg Bernero.

He has also worked as a canine handler, field training officer, and managed the Internal Affairs unit.

He's also on the board of many local organizations.

"As I approach my 25th year with the Lansing Police Department, I have been presented with another career opportunity as the Police Chief for the City of Grand Rapids. After much consideration with my family, I have decided to pursue the open Grand Rapids Police Chief position," said Chief Yankowski. "The City of Lansing, the Lansing Community, and the men and women of the Lansing Police Department have been tremendous to me and my family over the years. I am forever grateful for everyone’s support during my career and during this selection process."

Yankowski will meet with the public in Grand Rapids a week from Thursday to answer questions.

“When you have the best talent, everyone else wants that talent as well," said Mayor Andy Schor. "While I would like Chief Yankowski to remain the police chief here in Lansing, I certainly understand that the Chief is being recruited for this opportunity."

The next chief will replace David Rahinsky, who retired.

