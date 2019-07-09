Lansing Police Chief talks about decision to retire, Mayor announces stand-in

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Lansing Police Chief Mike Yankowski has served the Capital City for 25 years.

“Through the course of the last couple months I’ve really gone on a journey and that journey has really taken me to the end,” Chief Yankowski said.

Now he says it’s time to focus his attention on other things.

“My family hasn’t seen me much over the last ten years and so it’s just time,” Yankowski said.

In June Chief Yankowski was named as one of three finalists for the chief position in Grand Rapids, but he pulled his name from the running saying, in the end, it was not in the best interest for himself or his family.

“You know this is a challenging job especially as a police chief that I owe it to myself and to my family to spend more time at home,” Yankowski said.

Earlier today Lansing Mayor Andy Schor announced Capt. Daryl Green would be stepping up to take the Chiefs place after his last day on July 31st.

“Captain Daryl Green has been a Captain for us for seven years, he is a police officer for 22 years. He’s been out in the community, he’s in charge of the patrol division…he is a great pick to step in,” Mayor Schor said.

The chief’s announcement comes just weeks after an LPD officer was shown on video punching a teenager during her arrest. The chief has been handling that incident and the two officers involved are still on administrative leave.

Lansing police arrest 16 year-old-girl on June 14

Today, Mayor Schor said that incident did not play a part in the chief’s decision.

“It has nothing to do with that. He’s retirement eligible,” Mayor Schor said.

Yankowski said he has no doubts about the future of the Capital City.

“The Lansing Police Department has so many talented individuals and Captain Green is no different,” Yankowski said.

And though he’s not sure what his future holds…

“I know that whatever that path is, I’m gonna give it everything that I have.

My career as a Lansing Police Officer and Lansing Police Chief has been nothing but filled with rewards.

He said there will be a career number two eventually, but at this point, he’s not sure what that will be. In the meantime, he will continue to serve on community boards that he is a part of.

“Those are things that I’m passionate about,” Yankowski said.