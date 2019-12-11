Lansing Police create ‘Online transaction exchange zone’

LANSING (WLNS) – Lansing Police Department is providing people who purchase items online with a safe location to complete the transaction.

Online shoppers, such as Craig’s List customers can now meet in the Lansing Police Department Operations Center parking lot.

The designated “online transaction exchange zone” is located in the parking lot of the operations center at 5815 Wise Rd. in Lansing.

Customers are asked to use the South/ East area of the public parking lot area.

People can use the designated area from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and do not need to call the department prior to meeting.