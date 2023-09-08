LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Police say they found a deceased person in a local park Friday night.

Officers were called to the scene in the 400 block of Edmore St. around 7 p.m. Edmore St. is part of an area off Willow St. between Walnut St. and Chestnut St.

They found a person who was unresponsive. Paramedics arrived and declared the person dead. Law enforcement officials say the person likely died Friday sometime.

Officials say there is no sign of foul play but the situation remains under investigation. LPD said they have identified the person, but are not releasing that information until family has been contacted.