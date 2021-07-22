Lansing Police Department hosting “Teen Leadership Institute”

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department’s Gang Resistance Education and Training Program, or GREAT, is now partnering with Peckham Youth Services and will hold a two-day long “Teen Leadership Institute” that begins this afternoon.

Officials say, the “GREAT” program is a law enforcement-led, life skills development curriculum designed to help young people stay on a path for success.

The program focuses on education, vocational career training and job opportunities for teens aged 14 to 18.

Admission is made through the Ready To Achieve mentoring program which is also organized by Peckham Youth Services.

Today’s event is scheduled to begin at 3:15 p.m. at Peckham, which is located at 2800 North Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard.