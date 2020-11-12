Lansing Police Department investigates homicide on Marion St.

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – This morning the Lansing Police Department continue to investigate a homicide that took place at the 2400 block Marion St.

According to information released from authorities, officers arrived on scene at 8:59 pm and located a 22-year-old man lying in the roadway with an apparent gunshot wound.

Currently Officers, Detectives, and Crime Scene Investigators continue to work on this crime.

As of right now there is no suspect information or motive.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Beth Frazier at 517-483-4659, the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600, Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867 or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page or Lansing PD Mobile App.