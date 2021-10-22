Lansing Police Department investigating homicide on S. Pennsylvania Ave

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is investigating a suspected homicide that was discovered at approximately 12:26 p.m. on Friday.

Officers were dispatched to a traffic accident near S. Pennsylvania Ave and Kendon Dr. Officers were advised that a pickup truck had veered off the roadway and hit a tree.

Upon arrival, first-aid was given to the driver, the truck’s sole occupant. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital, but medics discovered a gunshot wound while en route to the facility. The victim was pronounced dead at the ospital.

The cause and location have yet to be determined. The incident is under investigation and no suspects or arrests hav ebeen made at this time.

Anyone with information on this homicide is encouraged to call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483- 4600 or Detective Sergeant Rick Thomas at 517-483-6847 or Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867 or send a message to the departments Facebook page.