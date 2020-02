Lansing Police Department is asking for your help in finding a 20-year-old man wanted for failure to appear for sentencing.

Mohamed Bussuri is 5’6″ and 150 lbs. He is also wanted for having violated probation and failure to appear for hearing.

Call police if you have information on Bussuri.

Lansing Police Department: 517-483-4600

Lansing Detective McGonegal: 517-483-4823

Crime Stoppers: 517-483-7867

You can also private message the Lansing Police Department here.