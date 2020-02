Lansing Police Department is asking for help in identifying a person involved in a retail fraud investigation.

The retail fraud incident occurred at a business in the 700 block of E. Michigan Ave.

If you can help with the case call Lansing Police at 517-483-4600 or 517-483-6808.

You can also privately message the LPD Facebook Page. https://www.facebook.com/lansingpolicedepartment/