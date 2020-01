LANSING, Mich. — (WLNS)

The Lansing Police Department is asking for your help in locating a wanted man.

Dennis Green is 50 years old, 5’9″ and 160 pounds.

Green has two felony warrants out of Lansing, including breaking and entering a building with intent and first degree home invasion.

Green is known to be in the North or East neighborhoods of Lansing in the Frandor area.

If you have information on Green, please call Lansing Police at 517- 483-4600 or 517-483-6940