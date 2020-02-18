Lansing Police Department is awarded the Victim Services Unit of the Year Award

LANSING, Mich. —

The Lansing Police Department’s Victims Advocate Unit has been awarded the 2019 Victim Services Unit of the Year Award.

The Michigan Sheriff’s Association Victim Services Advisory Committee is presenting the award to Lansing Police in April 2020 during the Victim Services Annual Conference.

Lansing Police Department has 14 victim advocates who are volunteers and are on call 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

They are professionals trained to assist officers with distressed citizens in the event of a crisis. LPD Advocates offer victims information, emotional support, comfort, and help finding resources and filling out paperwork. In some cases, advocates go to court with victims of crimes. LPD Advocates work in pairs and are on call in 12-hour blocks. The unit is supervised by LPD Sergeant Shawn McNamara.

“As Chief of Police of the Lansing Police Department, having the Victim’s Advocates unit performing at the highest level of professionalism during a crisis is a blessing. Not only do they work hand in hand with the officers, they also provide top notch service to the citizens of Lansing,” said Chief Daryl Green.

aff. If you are interested in becoming a part of this team, visit the following link for more information: https://www.lansingmi.gov/747/volunteer-Opportunities