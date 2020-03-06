Lansing Police Department joins ‘Hope Not Handcuffs’ initiative

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department announced that they are joining the Hope Not Handcuffs initiative.

The initiative started by Families Against Narcotics (FAN). It started as a means of bringing law enforcement and community organizations together in an effort to find viable treatment options for individuals seeking help to reduce dependency on heroin, prescription drugs, and alcohol.

“Hope Not Handcuffs is an excellent opportunity for anyone having trouble with addiction to stop in the Police Department and be greeted by a compassionate, supportive officer who will assist on getting proper treatment,” said Lansing Police Chief Daryl Green.

Participating in the HNH program is voluntary. At any time, if the participant wants to discontinue the program, they may.

Upon arriving at the Lansing Police Department, a participant will be provided transportation to the East Lansing Police Department where they will be greeted by a program Angel.