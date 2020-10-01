Lansing Police Department joins Neighbors App by Ring

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department joined the “Neighbors” App by Ring in order to catch package thieves, stop burglaries and put neighbors in communication with each other and police.



The Neighbors app is free for download on iOS or Android. You can join your neighborhood and use the app to: monitor neighborhood activity, share crime and safety-related videos, photos and text-based posts, and receive real-time safety alerts from your neighbors, the Lansing Police Department and the Ring team.

Residents who do not own Ring products can still utilize the app and receive information from the Lansing Police Department and your neighbors. The police department will not have access to your cameras, they will only see what you choose to share on the app.

“The Lansing Police Department continues to look for new ways to strengthen communication between our residents and officers. Joining the Neighbors App by Ring is yet another way to reach out to LPD and inform them of any concerns in your neighborhood,” Said Mayor Andy Schor.

The Lansing Police Department also has the following social media sites – Facebook, Twitter and Lansing Alert to keep up to date and receive the latest information from the department.

For more information on Neighbors and how it works, visit: https://ring.com/neighbors