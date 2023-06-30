LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department is looking to hire some new officers, and the department is offering to help cover costs when it comes to training.

Glenn Briggs used to be a high school teacher but thanks to the recruit sponsorship program, he was able to join the Lansing Police Department.

“I would not be a police officer right now if it wasn’t for the sponsorship,” Briggs said.

He reminds people of all the good one can do as an officer.

“We are a big enough, busy enough city that whatever your version of being the good and doing good is, you have the opportunity to do it here. We have over 30 special assignments to do at the Lansing Police Department. We have more assignments to do at LPD than you would have time to do in a 25-year career,” Briggs said.

As a way to attract new officers, LPD pays for recruits to get training at Lansing Community College.

“We will pay for the academy for you; we will pay you while you’re in the academy, and we will give you all the benefits that an employee of the city would have while you’re in the academy,” Briggs said.

LPD is just one of many departments around mid-Michigan that is looking for new hires. There are job postings for East Lansing, Meridian Township, Bath Township, Okemos, and many others.

Nick Schaeding is a cadet but in five weeks, he will be a recruit.

“This is just something that I’ve always wanted to pursue and now my dream is finally coming true. I’m connecting with my community and I absolutely love being a part of it and just serving it is such an honor,” Schaeding said.

Schaeding will soak up everything he can during training, and after six months he will be out on his own.

“We need a lot more officers coming into this field,” Schaeding said.

Gov. Whitmer recently signed new laws aimed at retaining officers.

LPD pays for recruit training but the officer has to agree to stay with the department for a set amount of time. If they leave early, they have to pay back the tuition.