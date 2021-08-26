Lansing Police Department seeking help in locating missing man

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is seeking help in finding missing 32-year-old man John Thomas Werner.

Werner is 6’4″, white, with a thin build.

He was last seen on Thursday at 8:30 a.m. near the CATA bus station on the 400 block of S. Grand Ave in Lansing.

He was wearing a burgundy sweatshirt, grey shorts, grey Nike shoes and a cowboy hat.

He may be driving an older Burgundy Chevy Blazer with a blue driver’s side door.

If you have any information on his disappearance, please call 517-483-4600