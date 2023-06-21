LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — With a growing community concern over speeding, the Lansing Police Department is putting up new speed radar signs across the city.

Using resources from the American Rescue Plan Act, Lansing has purchased 25 signs that will be dispersed among the city’s four wards, with additional signs going in areas where the city has received the most complaints.

The goal of the project, dubbed Operation Slowdown, is to track data and gather information. The radar signs will track patterns, such as vehicle counts and times of day with the highest number of violations.

Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee says the signs will help deter speeders and bring some positive change.

“What they do is they record actual data that we can use as a resource to allocate those resources appropriately. Therefore, we can put them in areas that are high traffic, high complaint areas and we can get people to slow down such as this street here,” Sosebee said.

Watch the video above to see 6 News reporter McKoy Scribner give one of the radar signs a quick demo on foot.