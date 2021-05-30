Lansing Police Dept. continues to investigate sexual assault case

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—The Lansing Township Police Department received a Child Protective Services referral in February regarding alleged sexual assault between an adult man, and a 16-year-old woman.

Police say the man was an employee at the St. Vincent Home located at 2828 W. Willow Street and the 16-year-old was placed at the facility.

The Lansing Township Police Dept. launched an investigation and found substantial evidence suggesting their was more than one sexual assault occurring from January and February of 2021.

The Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office issued a three-count, Criminal Sexual Conduct 3rd degree arrest warrant in May, for the 30-year-old male.

Please contact Detective Randy Volosky at 517-999-0291 or voloskyr@lansingtownship.org if you have any information regarding this case.