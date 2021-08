LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—The Lansing Police Department is seeking help to find one wanted subject.

Anthony Louis Dumont is 36-years-old, and is wanted for multiple warrants including felonious assaults and felon possession of a firearm.

Police describe Dumont as 6’01” weighing 230 pounds with brown hair, and blue eyes.

If you have any information regarding Dumont you are asked to contact Sergeant Wes Vaught at the Lansing Police Dept. at (517) 483-4600.