Lansing Police Dept. responds to fatal motorcycle crash

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—The Lansing Police Department was called to a motorcycle crash around 11:50 p.m. The driver of the motorcycle suffered severe injuries, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened between a motorcycle traveling on Southbound Cedar Street, where a Hyundai pulled out of a Hookah Lounge to head on Cedar Street. The motorcycle struck the car and one person in the Hyundai suffered minor injuries, and is receiving medical treatment.

Police say speed could have played a factor in the crash, and more details will be released as they become available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police 517-483-4600.

