Lansing police officer Robert Forbis with social worker Amber Teunis helped a man get a downed tree out of his yard.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Sometimes all it takes is a little teamwork.

When a tree collapsed into an elderly Lansing man’s yard, he got some much-needed help from the Lansing Police Department.

Officer Robert Forbis and social worker Amber Teunis helped the man clear his yard of the debris.

After the cleanup effort, everybody was all smiles.

The department shared the moment on its Facebook page, posting a picture of the three with the pile of branches they picked up together.