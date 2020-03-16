Lansing Police HQ closed until further notice

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police headquarters located at 120 W. Michigan Ave has been closed until further notice.

As a result, the following several changes will be made.

Lansing Police Department will not be issuing permits until further notice

Firearm registrations can be mailed to:

Lansing Police Department, Attention: Central Records, 120 W. Michigan Ave, Lansing MI 48933

All fingerprinting services and background checks have been suspended until further notice

No sex offender registration or pbt until further notice.

To obtain a traffic crash report, visit the website: policereports.lexisnexis.com

To request a copy of a police report, visit Lansing Police Department’s website: LansingMI.gov/police. After that, go to police reports, then police reports – FOIA.