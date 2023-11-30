LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing police have identified the man shot and killed on the 1600 block of Alpha Street, near Pennsylvania Ave and Mt Hope Ave, on Tuesday.

The man’s is Christopher Galloway, 33, according to police.

Lansing Police originally received a call late Tuesday morning to the address for a non-criminal domestic situation, then later found out there had been a shooting at the address.

Galloway was transported to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Lansing police are investigating a shooting on the 1600 block of Alpha Street, near S Pennsylvania and E Mt Hope Avenues. (WLNS)

LPD said on Tuesday that they had a person of interest in custody and believe it was an isolated incident.

The investigation is active. Police are asking anyone with information about the homicide to call them at 517-483-4600 and choose option 5 or call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7876 or send a private message through LPD’s Facebook page.