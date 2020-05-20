Lansing Police in pursuit of suspect in shooting caused by argument

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) Lansing Police are in pursuit of a suspect who drove away in a car after an argument resulting in a shooting.

Lansing Police responded to the incident, which appeared to be an argument between two men who know each other that lead to one shooting the other.

The incident occurred today at the 1300 block of Lemrock Ct.

The victim has a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg and has been transported to local hospital.

The suspect left in a car and Lansing Police Department is in pursuit.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more info becomes available.