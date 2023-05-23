LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing police tell 6 News, a 24-year-old man was shot in the leg around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police were seen at a home at the corner of Maplewood Avenue and Norman Street. They said the man was shot in the leg but did not tell us who pulled the trigger.

This is an ongoing investigation, but police said there is no threat to the public at this time.

The man was taken to the hospital and is currently stable.

Once we learn more information, 6 News will be sure to update you both on-air and online.