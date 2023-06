LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing police said they are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Amoco gas station.

This was at the intersection of West Mount Hope and Pattengill Avenues. It happened around 6:30 Wednesday morning.

Police said the suspect is a man in his 20s who was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and a black mask.

No injuries were reported.