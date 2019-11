LANSING — Lansing Police are investigating a case of stolen heavy equipment.

The incident occurred Oct. 3 on the 2300 block of Grand River Access in Lansing.

The suspect arrived in a large dually truck early in the morning and connected to a large trailer with a skid steer on it and drove off.

Detective Kim is asking anyone who can identify the suspect and the truck to call Lansing Police at 517-483-4600 or Detective Kim at 517-483-6940 or send a message to this page.