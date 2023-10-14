LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery that happened early Saturday morning at a Quality Dairy store on North Larch Street.

LPD was dispatched at 3:54 a.m. to the store on the 2100 block of North Larch. The suspect had entered the store wearing a black mask and holding a handgun. LPD confirmed the suspect had taken off with an undetermined amount of cash.

No injuries are reported.

Police have attempted to find the suspect using a canine unit, and have so far been unsuccessful. The investigation is going.